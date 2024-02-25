Manjolai roads to be relaid soon at a cost of ₹5.40 crore, says Stalin

February 25, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that Manjolai Road in Thoothukudi district would soon be relaid at a cost of ₹5.40 crore.

Speaking at a public meeting to disburse welfare measures to beneficiaries, he said the State government had immediately implemented temporary measures after the severe floods in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli about a month ago. Officials prepared detailed estimates after carrying out survey of the affected areas.

Manjolai, which suffered the maximum damage during the floods, would be given due attention. The first and foremost focus would be on relaying roads, providing potable water sources as they were damaged completely and installing new electric poles.

The inspections revealed damages in at least 288 spots, including dams and channels in Thoothukudi district, that had to be set right. For this, the government spent ₹66.45 crore as a temporary measure and for permanent remedy, ₹145.58 crore more was required.

In Tirunelveli district, there were 802 places that were damaged. The district administration had already spent ₹27.68 crore and ₹15.93 crore more was needed for permanent solution.

Jobs for children

The State government had attracted huge investments and Thoothukudi district would soon witness a major share, Mr Stalin said and added that when the government provided excellent education, the children would also be given right jobs in their home towns.

In Tirunelveli, Gangaikondan was attracting major players as the State government had provided ample infrastructure.

He assured the people that the State government would always be with them, be it any emergencies such as floods or welfare assistance. Two government hospitals would be built at Ambasamudram and Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district. Likewise, the GH, under construction at Kaniyaperi in Tirunelveli district would soon be dedicated to the people.

The project report for Tirunelveli West Bypass had been submitted to the government and would be granted administrative sanction soon, he added.

Speaker Appavu, MP Kanimozhi, Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan and Mano Thangaraj and MLAs were among those who participated.

Thoothukudi Collector G Lakshmipathi welcomed the gathering and Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan proposed a vote of thanks.

The beneficiaries were given cheques and the Chief Minister handed over two-wheelers and other accessories to differently-abled persons.