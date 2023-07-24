Manipur riots, a State-sponsored terrorism, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

July 24, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Madurai

Describing the riots in Manipur as an act of State-sponsored terrorism, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Monday sought the arrest of Manipur Chief Minister, Biren Singh, on charges of supporting the violence. He also demanded resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on moral grounds for “ignoring” the riots for so long.

Addressing the participants in a demonstration in Madurai on Manipur violence, the Lok Sabha member charged that the entire clash between the Kuki tribal community and the Meitei community has been “instigated” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for gaining political mileage and for allowing the corporates to loot the minerals in the hill State.

The tribals Kukis have all rights to own and take up farming activities in the hilly terrain. “To help the corporates to swindle the minerals in the hills, the BJP promised the Meitei community, who live in the plains, the status of tribals, so that they could own land in the hills,” Mr. Thirumavalavan claimed.

According to him, the Meiteis and Kukis, though had differences, always co-existed peacefully till the BJP arrived in Manipur. “The Meiteis who wanted to own the land for their economic development were instigated by the BJP on religious lines against the Kukis,” he alleged.

The Manipur police claimed that the naked parading of two Kuki women by Meities were quick fallout of a fake video that spread among Meities. However, the women have complained they were not protected by the Manipur police. “This is a State-sponsored violence which happened with the blessings of the Manipur Chief Minister,” Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged.

VCK MLA, S.S. Balaji, and party leaders, Kaniamuthan, Kathiravan, Inquilab, Pandiammal, were among those who participated in the protest.