Manimuthar dam level crosses 100 feet mark

Even as the Papanasam dam is full and continues to get decent influx of water, thanks to continuing precipitation in catchment areas, storage level in Manimuthar dam, crossed the 100 feet mark on Wednesday against the maximum of 118 feet.

While catchment areas of Papanasam and Servalar dams were blessed with continuous rain in the past 15 days to take water level in these reservoirs to the maximum storage level, water level in the Manimuthar dam is slowly increasing as no downpour was reported in the catchment areas.

Only after continuous rainfall in the catchment areas Manimuthar and Vadakku Pachayar dams have started getting decent influx of water. Water level in the three-km-long Manimuthar dam that stood at 75 feet on November 26 has swelled to cross 10 feet within next 10 days even as the influx of water stood at 2,707 cusecs on Wednesday.

If this influx gets sustained or increased, the Manimuthar dam, the largest reservoir of the district built by then Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in 1958 with 5,511 million cubic feet capacity, will overflow within next 15 days. If the dam reaches the maximum capacity, water will be released into all the channels to aid farming operations in Nanguneri and Thisaiyanvilai areas also. As the heavy influx of water has caused flooding in Manimuthar Falls, the forest personnel do not allow the visitors to take bath in the waterfalls.

Vadakku Pachayar dam

Storage level in Vadakku Pachayar dam near Kalakkad which feeds water up to Thamizhaakurichi irrigation tank has finally started going up, much to farmers’ delight following decent rainfall in the catchment areas beyond Sengaltheri region of the Western Ghats.

From the dead storage of just two feet even after the onset of north-east monsoon in October last, water level in the Vadakku Pachayar dam has risen to 30 feet against the maximum storage level of 49 feet.

As all waterfalls at Courtallam - Old Falls, Main Falls and Five Falls - continue to flow dangerously following intermittent rains along the Western Ghats, the police have banned bathing in the waterfalls.

All system irrigation tanks of the Tamirabharani and Chittar basins are overflowing while the rain-fed tanks in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have 60 – 70 % water after recent rains.