September 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Two persons were arrested and six kilograms of methamphetamine was seized from them in MGR Nagar Vedhalai in Ramanathapuram district on Friday.

Police said that a team from Mandapam Police conducted the search at a house and seized the narcotic substances following a specific intelligence.

The accused were identified as Saktivel (23) son of Nagu and Naga Kumar (21) son of Sethu Raja of Vedhalai.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the suspects had allegedly planned to smuggle it to Sri Lanka in a fishing vessel. The fish net in which the narcotics were hidden had ice packs.

A senior official, who examined the narcotics, said that it may have been smuggled in from Thailand and the value may be anywhere over ₹3 crore. “We will know the exact composition of it once the scientific examination was completed by the forensic lab and even the origin could be fixed,” the official added.