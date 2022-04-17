Mandagapadi owners express disappointment as palanquin carrying Lord Kallazhagar skips scheduled halts

April 17, 2022 22:40 IST

Disappointed that the palanquin carrying Lord Kallazhagar did not halt at his mandagapadi in Tallakulam, M.M. Mohan blamed the authorities for the embarrassment he had to face.

“I had no answer to over 1,000 people who had gathered at my mandagapadi with the hope to get a darshan of Lord Kallazhagar,” he said..

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohan, whose mandagapadi is on the backside of the Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam said, the authorities had failed to inform him that the procession would not halt at his mandagapadi. “They simply skipped our mandagapadi,” he lamented.

Mohan’s was one among over 60 mandagapadis that were skipped, he said. He had spent over ₹1 lakh on the arrangements for a three time sevai, he said and added that the procession should have halted at his mandagapadi at 3 a.m.

According to him, around 60 people whose mandagapadis were skipped have decided to hold a meeting to decide the next course of action, he said..

“Obviously we are disappointed. This was insulting. My family members (ancestors) have been putting up the mandagapadi for over 100 years. This is the first time this has happened to us,’ he said.

He said that when he asked the authorities as to why the mandagapadi was skipped, the authorities blamed it on the time constraint, lack of adequate police protection for the jewels worn by the deity. They also blamed the volunteers (who carried the palanquin) for taking the palanquin, skipping the usual route, without their knowledge.

However, the volunteers said that they were not to be blamed. They said the unprecedented crowd was the sole reason why they could not visit certain mandagapadis along the way to Vaigai river.

Deputy Commissioner of Sundaraja Perumal Temple in Azhagarkoil T. Anitha said that to ensure Lord Kallazhagar entered the Vaigai river at the scheduled auspicious time, some of the mandagapadis had to be skipped. The crowd was four times bigger than usual owing to the four days of continuous holidays, she added.