Manamadurai-Ramanathapuram electrified railway line inspected

30 January 2022 20:22 IST

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Abhay Kumar Rai on Sunday inspected the electrification work on the Manamadurai-Ramanathapuram section along with a speed trial.

During the day, the CRS inaugurated the railway substations setup at Soodiyur and Chatrakudi.

The electrification on this 60-km-stretch is part of the Madurai-Mandapam electrification for 143.64 km.

The CRS inspected the mandatory safety precautions set up for the 400 KW overhead electric cables, under the railway over bridge at Kamudhakudi and at the railway gates in Paramakudi and Sakkaraikottai.

He also verified whether caution boards about the high voltage power supply had been installed to keep people away from the railway line in the section.

The inspection special train was stopped midway between Manamadurai and Soodiyur railway stations at 11 a.m. and the officials, including Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (Southern Railway) R. K. Mehta and Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, observed a two-minute silence inside the coach on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

After completing the inspection by afternoon, the CRS conducted the speed trial.

The special train that started at 3.55 pm at Ramanathapuram railway station reached Manamadurai at 4.45 pm.

Electrification on Madurai-Manamadurai section has already been commissioned and electric trains were being operated on the section.

The remaining portion of work between Ramanathapuram-Mandapam would be taken after finalising the diversion route away from INS Parundu, the Indian Naval Air Station at Uchipuli.