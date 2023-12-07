Manager siphons off ₹39 lakh from bank, loses it in online games

December 07, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

A branch manager of IDBI bank, Pattipatti Suresh, who had allegedly swindled ₹39 lakh from the bank and lost it by playing online games, has been booked by Madurai City Police.

Based on a complaint by Assistant General Manager of the bank Perukiniyan, 41, the Central Crime Branch of the city police have booked him and two of his family members on the charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The police said during a routine verification, the police found something amiss in the accounts. They found some of the gold pledged were imitation jewellery.

When the officials inquired Suresh, who was the Manager (Service and Operation) at the bank’s Simmakkal Branch, he reportedly admitted to having switched gold worth ₹8.91 lakh that had been pledged by his mother and sister towards jewel loan with imitation jewellery.

Later, when they verified the cash meant for depositing in the ATM, they found a huge gap of ₹39,19,400 between the account in the ledger and the cash.

The officials found that Suresh had transferred the money to the accounts of his sister and mother through online mode. He had then used the swindled money to play online games and lost it.

The police have booked his mother and sister in this connection.

