HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manager siphons off ₹39 lakh from bank, loses it in online games

December 07, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A branch manager of IDBI bank, Pattipatti Suresh, who had allegedly swindled ₹39 lakh from the bank and lost it by playing online games, has been booked by Madurai City Police.

Based on a complaint by Assistant General Manager of the bank Perukiniyan, 41, the Central Crime Branch of the city police have booked him and two of his family members on the charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The police said during a routine verification, the police found something amiss in the accounts. They found some of the gold pledged were imitation jewellery.

When the officials inquired Suresh, who was the Manager (Service and Operation) at the bank’s Simmakkal Branch, he reportedly admitted to having switched gold worth ₹8.91 lakh that had been pledged by his mother and sister towards jewel loan with imitation jewellery.

Later, when they verified the cash meant for depositing in the ATM, they found a huge gap of ₹39,19,400 between the account in the ledger and the cash.

The officials found that Suresh had transferred the money to the accounts of his sister and mother through online mode. He had then used the swindled money to play online games and lost it.

The police have booked his mother and sister in this connection.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.