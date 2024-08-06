GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manager in Kamudhi BDO office held on bribery charge

Published - August 06, 2024 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Manager in the office of Block Development Officer (Village Panchyats), Kamudhi, Ramachandran, was arrested on Monday for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹12,000 for processing an application seeking licence for registered contractor.

According to source in Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit of Ramanathapuram, A. Senthilraj, 35, of Kamudhi had approached the Manager with regard to the application submitted by his father seeking licence for registered contractor. However, the manager had demanded ₹20,000 bribe to process the application. Later, he reduced the bribe amount to ₹12,000.

Unwilling to give the bribe, Senthilraj lodged a complaint with the DVAC following which a trap was laid for Ramachandran. When he demanded and accepted the tainted currency notes, the DVAC sleuths arrested him.

Complaints regarding corruption and demand for bribe in Ramanathapuram district can be given to DVAC DSP over 94982 15697 or 99442 66948; or Inspector on 94981 88390 or 96000 82798.

