Manager booked for outraging modesty of woman employee in Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital

January 25, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A case of outraging the modesty of woman was registered against Muthukumar, manager of a private company, involved in maintenance of cleanliness of Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for misbehaving with a woman worker.

According to police, the manager had told the woman, who was the supervisor in the company, that she had been transferred to Thoothukudi, on January 1.

Since then the woman had not gone to work.

Subsequently, another woman was also told about her transfer.

Both the women had gone to the office on the hospital premises on Wednesday seeking a copy of the transfer orders. Muthukumar told them that they could collect it from the zonal manager.

When the women tried to leave the office room after telling him that they would complain about this to the Assistant Resident Medical Officer, Muthukumar had reportedly caught one of the women by her blouse from the back and tore it. The woman subsequently got admitted to the hospital after the shocking experience.

