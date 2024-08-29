Manager, appraiser of private finance company in Sivakasi booked for cheating

Three persons, including the manager and the appraiser, have been booked for cheating a private finance company in Sivakasi to the tune of ₹12.35 lakh by pledging 323 grams of fake gold jewellery.

The police have registered a case against V. Pandi of Vembakottai, P. Muthusami, 24, manager of Sriram Finance, Sivakasi branch, and H. Ramesh, 26, the finance company’s appraiser, for criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said Muthupandian, zonal manager of the finance company, lodged the complaint after an audit found that the manager and the appraiser had helped Pandi pledge fake gold jewellery for the last two years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.