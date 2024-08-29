ADVERTISEMENT

Manager, appraiser of private finance company in Sivakasi booked for cheating

Published - August 29, 2024 09:23 pm IST - SIVAKASI

They are accused of helping a customer pledge fake gold jewellery for ₹12.35 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including the manager and the appraiser, have been booked for cheating a private finance company in Sivakasi to the tune of ₹12.35 lakh by pledging 323 grams of fake gold jewellery.

The police have registered a case against V. Pandi of Vembakottai, P. Muthusami, 24, manager of Sriram Finance, Sivakasi branch, and H. Ramesh, 26, the finance company’s appraiser, for criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said Muthupandian, zonal manager of the finance company, lodged the complaint after an audit found that the manager and the appraiser had helped Pandi pledge fake gold jewellery for the last two years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US