Manager, appraiser of private finance company in Sivakasi booked for cheating

Three persons, including the manager and the appraiser, have been booked for cheating a private finance company in Sivakasi to the tune of ₹12.35 lakh by pledging 323 grams of fake gold jewellery.

The police have registered a case against V. Pandi of Vembakottai, P. Muthusami, 24, manager of Sriram Finance, Sivakasi branch, and H. Ramesh, 26, the finance company’s appraiser, for criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said Muthupandian, zonal manager of the finance company, lodged the complaint after an audit found that the manager and the appraiser had helped Pandi pledge fake gold jewellery for the last two years.