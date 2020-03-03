Man who went missing in Virudhunagar found murdered near Madurai

A 31-year-old man, M. Manikandan, who went missing from his home in Virudhunagar on Monday morning, was found murdered near Kappalur toll gate in Madurai.

The police said the body of Manikandan with his throat slit was found lying near the toll gate, which falls under the Austinpatti police station limits, at around 2 a.m.

Two unidentified persons had come to Manikandan’s house in West Street, falling under the Virudhunagar West police station limits, on Monday morning. After Manikandan failed to return home that evening and he could not be reached over his mobile phone, a complaint was lodged.

The police said that Manikandan, who married four years ago, had strained relationship with his wife Jyothi Lakshmi. Jyoti Lakshmi used to come to her parents house in Uchapatti near Kappalur after quarrels with him.

The police suspect that someone could have murdered him when he came to his in-laws house.

Austinpatti police are investigating.