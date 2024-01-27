Man, who was hiding in Thiruparankundram temple overnight, caught on Saturday morning

January 27, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MADURAI

In a major security lapse, a 45-year-old man, who was hiding inside the famous Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple, Thiruparankundram, the entire night of Friday, stepped out in the early hours of Saturday when the priests opened the doors.

It sent shock waves among the devotees as the shrine was one of the six highly venerated abodes of Lord Murugan.

The police held inquiries with the watchman of the temple and priests who had locked the sannidhis on Friday night.

According to a senior officer, there was a heavy turnout since the early morning on Friday till the closure of the temple due to the Thai Poosam celebrations over the last two days, which ended on Thursday. There was a little delay in the closure of the sannidhis, including the main sanctum sanctorum, it is said.

The man, who was identified as Mani, 45, son of Krishnan of Nellaiappapuram, Tirunagar, reportedly said that he planned to break a hundi and steal the offerings. Hence, he planned to stay back in the Shanmuga Sannidhi and managed to hide behind the pillars when the gates were closed around 9.30 p.m.

After the doors were locked, he broke open a hundi and took the currency notes of higher denominations. The exact value was yet to be ascertained as there were gold and other offerings too in the hundi. However, the cash stolen by the man was estimated to be about ₹12,000, an investigating officer said.

Security lapse

Hindu outfits and Temple Protection Committee members have demanded the HR&CE officials to appoint more security personnel and also install CCTV cameras. The members demanded the police to thoroughly probe the antecedents of the accused and it should not be treated as a petty crime.

The temple authorities were tightlipped over the robbery and initially denied such an incident. Only when the police revealed the name of the accused and other information, the HR&CE officials said they would step up security in the temple.

The police have registered a case and said that the accused had confessed that due to poverty he had stolen the offerings from the temple.

Recently, the State government had nominated five members as the trustees to the temple.