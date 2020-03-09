Madurai

Man who travelled to Italy recently goes to GRH on his won

Staff Reporter 09 March 2020 20:01 IST
Updated: 09 March 2020 20:01 IST

MADURAI

A 25-year-old man who had recently travelled to Italy volunteered to be admitted to the quarantine facility at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here, fearing COVID-19 infection, on Monday.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that the patient, who complained of sore throat, would be quarantined for the day. “We have taken a throat swab for tests. It looks like a regular sore throat case and is not likely to be COVID-19,” he said.

The GRH currently has an eight-bedded isolation ward, with doctors from the departments of respiratory medicine and general medicine made available to monitor the situation round the clock, he added.

