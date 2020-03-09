Man who travelled to Italy recently goes to GRH on his won

MADURAI
A 25-year-old man who had recently travelled to Italy volunteered to be admitted to the quarantine facility at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here, fearing COVID-19 infection, on Monday.
GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that the patient, who complained of sore throat, would be quarantined for the day. “We have taken a throat swab for tests. It looks like a regular sore throat case and is not likely to be COVID-19,” he said.
The GRH currently has an eight-bedded isolation ward, with doctors from the departments of respiratory medicine and general medicine made available to monitor the situation round the clock, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.