Madurai

Man who shared PM’s caricature gets advance bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a 30-year-old man from Kanniyakumari district who was booked by Kanniyakumari police for sharing a caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on WhatsApp.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner, J. Sajin of Kadayal. The court took into account the fact that there was no other case pending against him.

Apprehending arrest, Sajin, in his petition, said he had shared the images accidentally and had no intention to defame the reputation of the Prime Minister. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

