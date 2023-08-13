August 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Madurai district police have arrested one M. Mohammed Rafiq of Tiruchi on charges of threatening an employee of a textiles mill seeking funds for conducting a meeting.

The police said that unidentified persons had called the office of Paramount Textiles at Alampatti near Tirumangalam.

Impersonating a Minister and his personal assistant, the caller over the phone threatened the employee and sought funds for a conference.

As the caller had spoken with a threatening tone, the company employee, Telyus Fernandez, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

Based on their investigation, the Cyber Crime police arrested Rafiq of Palakkarai in Tiruchi from his hideout in Chennai. The mobile phone used for the crime was seized.

