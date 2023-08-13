ADVERTISEMENT

Man, who impersonated Minister, held for threatening mill employee

August 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police have arrested one M. Mohammed Rafiq of Tiruchi on charges of threatening an employee of a textiles mill seeking funds for conducting a meeting.

The police said that unidentified persons had called the office of Paramount Textiles at Alampatti near Tirumangalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Impersonating a Minister and his personal assistant, the caller over the phone threatened the employee and sought funds for a conference.

As the caller had spoken with a threatening tone, the company employee, Telyus Fernandez, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

Based on their investigation, the Cyber Crime police arrested Rafiq of Palakkarai in Tiruchi from his hideout in Chennai. The mobile phone used for the crime was seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US