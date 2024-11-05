ADVERTISEMENT

Man who fell on lit firecrackers in Sivakasi succumbs to burns

Updated - November 05, 2024 03:41 pm IST - SIVAKASI

While riding a bike, Kaliraj fell on firecrackers that were being burst on the road and suffered 90% burns

The Hindu Bureau

Crackers being burst for Deepavali. Image used for representations purposes only | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A 55-year-old man, M. Kaliraj, who had sustained serious injuries after falling on firecrackers that were being burst on the road on October 30, succumbed to burns in Sivakasi on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Kaliraj, along with K. Vasanthakumar, 26, of Pudu Street, were on a bike on Pudu Street when children were bursting crackers on the road.

Sparks from the crackers fell on his bike, which caused a petrol leak that triggered a fire. The duo fell off the bike in a panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Vasanthakumar escaped with minor injuries, Kaliraj fell on the lit firecrackers and suffered 90% burns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was admitted to the Government hospital in Sivakasi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The Sivakasi East police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US