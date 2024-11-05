Man who fell on lit firecrackers in Sivakasi succumbs to burns

A 55-year-old man, M. Kaliraj, who had sustained serious injuries after falling on firecrackers that were being burst on the road on October 30, succumbed to burns in Sivakasi on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

The police said that Kaliraj, along with K. Vasanthakumar, 26, of Pudu Street, were on a bike on Pudu Street when children were bursting crackers on the road.

Sparks from the crackers fell on his bike, which caused a petrol leak that triggered a fire. The duo fell off the bike in a panic.

While Vasanthakumar escaped with minor injuries, Kaliraj fell on the lit firecrackers and suffered 90% burns.

He was admitted to the Government hospital in Sivakasi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The Sivakasi East police have registered a case.

