GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man who fell on lit firecrackers in Sivakasi succumbs to burns

While riding a bike, Kaliraj fell on firecrackers that were being burst on the road and suffered 90% burns

Published - November 05, 2024 03:10 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Crackers being burst for Deepavali. Image used for representations purposes only

Crackers being burst for Deepavali. Image used for representations purposes only | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A 55-year-old man, M. Kaliraj, who had sustained serious injuries after falling on firecrackers that were being burst on the road on October 30, succumbed to burns in Sivakasi on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

The police said that Kaliraj, along with K. Vasanthakumar, 26, of Pudu Street, were on a bike on Pudu Street when children were bursting crackers on the road.

Sparks from the crackers fell on his bike, which caused a petrol leak that triggered a fire. The duo fell off the bike in a panic.

While Vasanthakumar escaped with minor injuries, Kaliraj fell on the lit firecrackers and suffered 90% burns.

He was admitted to the Government hospital in Sivakasi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The Sivakasi East police have registered a case.

Published - November 05, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Related Topics

fire / accident (general) / Madurai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.