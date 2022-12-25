Man who duped women of gold on promise of marriage arrested

December 25, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Sattur:

Virudhunagar district police have arrested a youth, Karthik Raja, who had cheated several women of their gold on the promise of marrying them, on Saturday.

According to police, Karthik Raja had come to Elayirampannai in January 2022 to meet a widow who had registered in a matrimonial website for a second marriage. The man, who was working in a private bank, had promised to marry her and after talking with the family had taken 5 sovereigns of gold. The family members had waited for his return but were disappointed as he could not be contacted as his phone remained switched off.

Later, a complaint of cheating was registered the by Elayairapannai police. The police who tracked him in Tiruvannamalai arrested him. The police said that the accused was hailing from Ramanathapuram district. During interrogation, he had said that he had duped several women on the same modus operandi.