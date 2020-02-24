Man walks into police station near Madurai with severed head

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man, M. Nagarajan, walked into the Alanganallur police station with a severed head, on Sunday night.
The police had to rush to a public toilet where the headless body of S. Muthuvel (31) of Kamarajar Street, was lying in a pool of blood.
The police said that the accused and the deceased had been friends. However, relations soured after Nagarajan found out that Muthuvel, a history-sheeter, had reportedly had an illicit relationship with a woman who was his relative.
On Sunday night, he took Muthuvel to a secluded place and both of them had consumed liquor. After Muthuvel was intoxicated, Nagarajan assaulted him with a knife. After murdering him, he severed his head and walked to the police station.
The Alanganallur police are investigating as to whether Nagarajan alone was behind the murder or if someone else had helped him commit the crime.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.