Man walks into police station near Madurai with severed head

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man, M. Nagarajan, walked into the Alanganallur police station with a severed head, on Sunday night.

The police had to rush to a public toilet where the headless body of S. Muthuvel (31) of Kamarajar Street, was lying in a pool of blood.

The police said that the accused and the deceased had been friends. However, relations soured after Nagarajan found out that Muthuvel, a history-sheeter, had reportedly had an illicit relationship with a woman who was his relative.

On Sunday night, he took Muthuvel to a secluded place and both of them had consumed liquor. After Muthuvel was intoxicated, Nagarajan assaulted him with a knife. After murdering him, he severed his head and walked to the police station.

The Alanganallur police are investigating as to whether Nagarajan alone was behind the murder or if someone else had helped him commit the crime.