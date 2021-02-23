Madurai

Man, two minor children drown in irrigation tank

Madurai

Three members of a family drowned in an irrigation tank near Tirumangalam on Tuesday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as V. Alagarsamy (36) and his daughter Sangeetha (10) and son Maha Mukesh (5).

The police said that Alagarsamy, a driver from Lakshmipuram, had taken his children to the Lakshmipuram tank for bathing.

When he took his son into chest-deep water, he developed fits and fell down with Mukesh. The girl who tried to save the boy also drowned. The incident took place at around 2.30 p.m.

The bodies were taken to Government Hospital in Tirumangalam. Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.

