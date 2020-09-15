Man, two friends arrested for killing minor girl in Madurai district

Madurai

15 September 2020 14:42 IST

The girl’s husband and his friends stabbed her to death at a secluded spot in V. Ammapatti

﻿

Madurai district police have arrested three persons, in connection with the murder of a minor girl, Jayasakthibala, in V. Ammapatti near T. Kallupatti on Saturday night.

The police said that Jayasakthibala’s husband, T. Muthupandi (20) of Mathiyasenai in Virudhunagar district, had conspired with two of his minor friends, to murder her.

Advertising

Advertising

“When Jayasakthibala and Muthupandi got married, both were underage. This came to light when the girl went to a police station in Virudhunagar following a domestic dispute and they separated,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Peraiyur, S. Mathiazhagan, said.

The girl was living with her parents in V. Ammapatti. Muthupandi, who had doubts over her fidelity, lured her through his friend. The friend had promised to get her a new phone and took her to a secluded spot in V. Ammapatti on Saturday night, where Muthupandi and another friend were waiting.

All the three stabbed her to death and fled.

The police have seized the motorbike, weapons and the girl’s mobile phone from the accused. All the three were sent to judicial custody on Monday night.