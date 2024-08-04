Man tries to stab electronics showroom salesman in Madurai

Angered over a newly-bought television set developing technical fault, a man named J. Sulaiman Sait attempted to stab the salesman of an electronics shop in South Masi Street in Madurai on August 3.

The police said M. Pushpaganapathi (28) of Sivaganga district had been working as salesman in the shop for the last 11 years.

He had helped Mr. Sulaiman of Sammattipuram, with whom he had grown acquaintance, to buy a television set from his showroom on May 13.

However, three days back Mr. Sulaiman had called Mr. Pushpaganapathi and complained that the TV set was not working.

He wanted the salesman either to fix it or to replace it. Mr. Pushpaganapathi had told him that he would visit Mr. Sulaiman’s house to find out problems in the TV set.

On evening of August 3, Mr. Sulaiman had come to the showroom and shouted at Mr. Pushpaganapathi for not turning up at his house.

Even as he tried to calm him, Mr. Sulaiman pulled out a knife and attempted to stab him. However, workers at the showroom prevented the attack. South Gate police have registered a case against Mr. Sulaiman.

