Man trampled to death by lone elephant near Dindigul

March 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in D. Pudukottai in Chatrapatti near Dindigul in the wee hours on Sunday. According to police, the deceased was identified as P. Soundarrajan of D. Pudukottai. He had stayed at his farm, not more than 2 km from the forest area, to watch over his harvest of maize.

Despite being warned by his brother, whose farm is nearby, not to venture out as a lone elephant is wandering, Soundarrajan did so around 4.30 a.m. The elephant trampled him to death and he succumbed to injuries he sustained in his stomach on the spot, police said.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital in Oddanchatram for post-mortem.

Chatrapatti police registered a case under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with (unnatural or suspicious death) and are investigating.

