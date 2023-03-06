ADVERTISEMENT

Man trampled to death by elephant near Palani

March 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by a lone wild elephant at Ramapattinampudur within Chatrapatti police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Dhandapani (50) of Ramapattinampudur who lived with his family in his farm near the Palani Hills. Preliminary investigations revealed that Dhandapani upon hearing his dog bark ventured into his farm around 2.30 a.m. However, on the way, he encountered a lone male elephant that was loitering in the area.

Officials said that the elephant trampled him and he sustained grievous injuries on his hip. He was shifted to Government Hospital in Palani where he died not responding to treatment.

