Man tested negative for COVID-19

21 February 2020 21:02 IST

Madurai

A 45-year-old man, who was under observation at the isolation ward at Government Rajaji Hospital here, tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that the results from the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai indicated that the patient, who had returned from Singapore last Sunday, had tested negative for COVID- 19.

“The patient just had mild breathlessness which indicates that he is suffering from asthma. So, we will shift the patient to the general ward for continuing his treatment for his respiratory illness,” he said.

The patient hailed from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district and was settled in Singapore. He had flown down from Singapore and landed in Tiruchi on Sunday. The patient was initially admitted at two private hospitals in Tiruchi and Madurai, from where he was referred to the GRH.