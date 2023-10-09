ADVERTISEMENT

Man takes away wife’s mobile phone; wife’s paramour attacks, bites him

October 09, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Sattur

The man has been hospitalised; police have registered a case against his wife’s paramour

The Hindu Bureau

A man who had taken away a mobile phone from his wife, was beaten up and bitten by her paramour near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Police said that the man had fallen in love with the woman, and married her seven years ago. Of late, as she had been frequently talking over the mobile phone with somebody, the husband took the phone from her possession.

Angered by this incident, the man the woman had been talking to, retaliated. When he saw the husband walking on the road, he shouted at him, asking how he dared take away the mobile phone that he had gifted the woman, attacked him with a log, hit him with a boulder and also bit him in his ribs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbours rushed to the help of the victim and saved him from further attacks.

The paramour fled the scene after threatening the husband with dire consequences. The injured man has been admitted to the government hospital here.

The Sattur Taluk police have registered a case of assault and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madurai / crime / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US