Man takes away wife’s mobile phone; wife’s paramour attacks, bites him

The man has been hospitalised; police have registered a case against his wife’s paramour

October 09, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A man who had taken away a mobile phone from his wife, was beaten up and bitten by her paramour near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Police said that the man had fallen in love with the woman, and married her seven years ago. Of late, as she had been frequently talking over the mobile phone with somebody, the husband took the phone from her possession.

Angered by this incident, the man the woman had been talking to, retaliated. When he saw the husband walking on the road, he shouted at him, asking how he dared take away the mobile phone that he had gifted the woman, attacked him with a log, hit him with a boulder and also bit him in his ribs.

Neighbours rushed to the help of the victim and saved him from further attacks.

The paramour fled the scene after threatening the husband with dire consequences. The injured man has been admitted to the government hospital here.

The Sattur Taluk police have registered a case of assault and are investigating.

Madurai / crime / police

