July 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

A man, who was summoned to the M. Kallupatti Police Station in Madurai for questioning, died at his home after being released from the station on Sunday morning triggering allegations of custodial torture.

V. Pandiselvi, the wife of the man S. Vedan, lodged a complaint alleging that custodial torture had led to his death at their home near Elumalai.

However, Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said preliminary assessment by the doctor, who had conducted the post-mortem, has ruled out any foul play.

“The death was due to cardiac issue and closed circuit television camera at the police station clearly showed that he was not assaulted by the police. Besides, there was no injuries on the body,” the SP contended.

A team of police from M. Kallupatti police station had picked up Vedan while he was walking at Mallapuram junction at around 1.30 a.m. He had claimed that he was returning home after watching a movie.

However, police had taken him to the station and filed a case under Section 41 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure (which deals with arrest).

“After taking his fingerprint, he was let off from the station. He was in the police station for 30 minutes and the CCTV footages shows him having casual conversation with the police team. There is no foul play,” Mr Prasad said.

Vedan, who reached home at around 3.30 a.m., had told his wife about the police detaining him and taking his fingerprint. He later went to bed but was found motionless at around 5.30 a.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Based on Pandiselvi’s complaint of police torture, the Elumalai police had registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC.

Post-mortem was conducted at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

