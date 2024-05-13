Man sustains 70% burns in self-immolation bid at Tiruneveli Collector’s office

A man attempted self-immolation in front of the Tirunelveli District Collectorate on Monday, condemning the police “inaction” on his complaint pertaining to a property dispute even as a case is pending before the court.

The victim, who was identified as Sankarasubbu, 35, of Moontradaippu, came to the Collectorate and set himself ablaze near the main entrance. Police personnel posted here acted swiftly to pour water on the man and then rushed him to the Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Doctors attending Sankarasubbu said he had suffered 70% burns.

Sub-Inspector of Police Abdul Hameed, who tried to douse the flame to save the victim, also sustained burns on his hands.

During an investigation, the police found that Sankarasubbu had property dispute with some of his relatives, which was the reason behind him taking the extreme step. He alleged that he had filed a complaint with the Moontradaippu police after his relatives allegedly illegally took possession of his property. “Since the police did not properly handle my complaint, I decided to end my life,” said Sankarasubbu to the police.

The police, however, said the property dispute was before the court for trial after the ownership of the property changed hands.

“When there was a heated argument between Sankarasubbu and one of the owners of the property on Sunday evening, he filed a complaint with the Moontradaippu police, who asked him and others to appear before the police for interrogation on Monday morning. While others came to the police station for inquiry in connection with the complaint made against them, Sankarasubbu came to the Collectorate to set himself ablaze. The police had taken due action on the complaint received from Sankarasubbu even as the case is pending before the court,” said the police sources.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

