Man suspects fidelity of wife, kills her

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
October 17, 2022 17:06 IST

A man allegedly murdered his wife, suspecting her fidelity, at their residence at Seelapadi in Dindigul early on Monday. The victim was identified as P. Suganthi, 33, of Seelapadi. Preliminary investigation showed that an argument broke out between the woman and her husband S. Palaniyappan, 51, a driver, who suspected her of having an illicit relationship. Around 4 a.m., he allegedly threw a stone pestle on Suganthi’s head, killing her on the spot. He was arrested and booked for murder. Further investigation is on, police said.

