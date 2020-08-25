Man stabs wife to death

25 August 2020 20:29 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Alangulam police are on the lookout for a labourer, who allegedly stabbed to death a woman who was living with him.

Police said Murugan, 45, of Nattarpatti near Pavoorchathram, after leaving his wife, married Chitra, 36, mother of a boy and a 16-year-old girl from Thiruchuzhi near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, when he was working there.

When Chitra was living with Murugan at Nattarpatti, Murugan sexually harassed Chitra’s daughter. As the harassment continued despite Chitra’s warning, she filed a complaint with All Women Police in Alangulam. As the police interrogated Murugan and Chitra on Tuesday evening, they came out of the police station after the end of the investigation.

When a quarrel broke out between Murugan and Chitra, he allegedly stabbed the woman. Though she was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Chitra died on the way to the hospital.

The Alangulam police have registered a case.