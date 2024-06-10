Man stabs wife, her paramour on police station premises in Bodi

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife and her paramour on the Bodi Town police station premises after the woman, who had eloped, insisted to go with the lover, on Monday.

The police have arrested the husband, A. Diwakaran (32) and his father Azhagar (55).

The police said that Diwakaran was married to Dharani (25) for six years and they had a three-year-old boy.

After Diwakaran found that Dharani had an illicit relationship with one Ajithkumar, they had had frequent quarrels.

Even as they had a strained relationship, the woman had gone missing on June 3. Her father had lodged a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Dharani had appeared before the Bodi Town police along with Ajithkumar. She said that she did not want to live with her husband.

The police advised the woman to legally get divorced with Diwakaran and asked the husband not to disturb the woman.

Diwakaran, who went out, came back to the police station and stabbed the Dharanai and Ajithkumar. Ajithkumar’s relative, Vairamuthu, who tried to prevent them, also sustained injuries.

All the three were admitted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. The police have arrested the father and son.

