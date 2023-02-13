ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabs to death two elderly women near Sivakasi

February 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

Two elderly women were stabbed to death over a family dispute, at Tiruthangal on Monday.

The deceased were identified as E. Murugeswari (50) and her relative, M. Dhamayanthi (60). The accused was identified as S. Kalirajan (39) from Srivilliputtur. Rathilakshmi, Kalirajan’s younger sister, was married to Ravi, son of E. Murugeswari of SBI Colony. Ravi, who was an employee of Sivakasi Corporation, died eight months back.

Subsequently, Rathilakshmi, wanted to get a job in Sivakasi Corporation on compassionate grounds. However, Murugeswari was against her daughter-in-law getting a job. Since, she was a hindrance to Rathilakshmi getting the job, Kalirajan was angry at Murugeswari.

Kalirajan picked a quarrel with Murugeswari and stabbed her and Dhamaynathi. Both were killed on the spot. Tiruthangal police have arrested Kalirajan.

