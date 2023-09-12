ADVERTISEMENT

Man sprays chilli powder, robs woman of gold chain in Madurai

September 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified robber sprayed chilli powder on a woman at a grocery shop in Avaniyapuram and snatched her nine sovereign gold chain on Monday.

The police said that the victim R. Gnana Sudhansili (38) was running a grocery store in Santhosam Nagar.

After her husband left for work, the woman went to her shop. A man came to the shop and sought a bottle of cool drink.

When the woman handed over the bottle, the man, who had kept a packet of chilli powder ready, sprayed it on her face.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the woman could come out of the shock, the man yanked her gold chain and escaped from the spot.

Avaniyapuram police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US