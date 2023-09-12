Man sprays chilli powder, robs woman of gold chain in Madurai

September 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Madurai

An unidentified robber sprayed chilli powder on a woman at a grocery shop in Avaniyapuram and snatched her nine sovereign gold chain on Monday.

The police said that the victim R. Gnana Sudhansili (38) was running a grocery store in Santhosam Nagar.

After her husband left for work, the woman went to her shop. A man came to the shop and sought a bottle of cool drink.

When the woman handed over the bottle, the man, who had kept a packet of chilli powder ready, sprayed it on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the woman could come out of the shock, the man yanked her gold chain and escaped from the spot.

Avaniyapuram police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.