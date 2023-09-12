HamberMenu
Man sprays chilli powder, robs woman of gold chain in Madurai

September 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified robber sprayed chilli powder on a woman at a grocery shop in Avaniyapuram and snatched her nine sovereign gold chain on Monday.

The police said that the victim R. Gnana Sudhansili (38) was running a grocery store in Santhosam Nagar.

After her husband left for work, the woman went to her shop. A man came to the shop and sought a bottle of cool drink.

When the woman handed over the bottle, the man, who had kept a packet of chilli powder ready, sprayed it on her face.

Before the woman could come out of the shock, the man yanked her gold chain and escaped from the spot.

Avaniyapuram police are investigating.

