Man, son held for double murder

THOOTHUKUDI

Pasuvanthanai police have arrested a youth and his father for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old man and his son.

Police said K. Kalisamy, 40, of Therkku Bommaiahpuram under Pasuvanthanai police station limits, K. Balamurugan, 22, of the same area and a few others were participating in a feast organised in the village on Sunday night to celebrate the victory of their party candidate in the local body elections held in last December.

Since the banquet was conducted after a long delay after a few postponements, a good number of cadre of a political party from the village participated in the cocktail dinner.

As an argument broke out between Kalisamy and Balamurugan even as they were under the influence of alcohol, others participating in the dinner pacified them. However, the altercation resurfaced even as they were returning home. An infuriated Balamurugan allegedly hacked Kalisamy.

On getting information, Kalisamy’s younger brother Maharajan, 38, came to the spot and took the victim on a bike to the Primary Health Centre at Pasuvanthanai for treatment.

Meanwhile, Kalisamy’s agitated father Karuppasamy, 70, rushed to Balamurugan’s house only to be hacked to death on the spot by Balamurugan, who also murdered Maharajan when he returned home late in the night after admitting his injured brother in the PHC.

Balamurugan and his father Kalipandi were arrested.