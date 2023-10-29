HamberMenu
Man, son found dead due to electrocution

October 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

A man and his son were allegedly killed after they came into contact with a live electric wire while they were engaged in releasing water for irrigation in their fields in Tirunelveli on Saturday night. Police said Pechimuthu, 55, of Ayan Singampatti village lived with his wife Thangamani and two sons, Vanaraj and Saravanan. They have their own lands and on Saturday the night, Pechimuthu and Vanaraj went to release water to their fields from the nearby 40-foot canal. On Sunday morning, their bodies were found near the canal. On information, Manimuthar police rushed to the spot and conducted a probe. It came to light that some people in the vicinity had illegally tapped electricity from the nearby electric post and installed fencing, apparently, to prevent wild animals from destroying their crops. Unaware of the live wire, when the father-son duo were engaged in watering, they could have been electrocuted and died. “We will conduct a thorough probe involving local Tangedco officials to check on illegal fencing,” an investigation officer said.

