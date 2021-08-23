Man, son end life

Aruppukottai

A father and son died after they consumed poison due to family quarrel here on Monday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Selvaraj (61) and Senthil (31), of Malaiarasan Moopar Street. The police said that the family members had frequent quarrels over domestic issues and on Monday Senthil and his father drank liquor laced with pesticide.

While Senthil died on the spot, the father was rushed to the Government hospital, where he succumbed. Aruppukottai Town police are investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Man killed by wild boars

A driver, V. Kalimuthu, 46, of Theerthakarai, was killed when a group of wild boars attacked him on Virudhunagar Road on Sunday night.

The police said that the man was returning home from Virudhunagar at around 9.30 p.m. on a two-wheeler, when a group of boars that were crossing the road hit him.

After he sustained multiple injuries, he died.

Aruppukottai Town police have registered a case.