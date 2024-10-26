Man, son drown in ‘kanmai’ near Sholavandan

A man and son drowned in a ‘kanmai’ at Keelamataiyan near Sholavandan near here on Friday.

Police said Azhagar, 30, and his son Jagadeeswaran, 4, of Melamattaiyan, went to the kanami to swim after attending a temple event.

As Azhagar’s son asked him to teach swimming, the father took him inside the water. Since they both went deep inside, they got stuck in the mud. Unable to get out, they both drowned.

The villagers found the bodies in the water only on Saturday morning.

Police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Sholavandan Government Hospital for post mortem. The Kadupatty police have registered a case.