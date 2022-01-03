Man shot dead in Dindigul with country gun; police form teams to trace assailants

Dindigul

03 January 2022 11:30 IST

Police suspect that a rivalry over fishing rights at a tank near Malapatti may have led to the murder

A young man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Marianathapuram near Dindigul district in the wee hours of Monday. Police have formed five special teams to trace the assailants who opened fire on Rakesh alias Rocky (26), using a country-made gun.

DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Vijayakumari, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan and their teams visited the scene of crime.

Advertising

Advertising

An initial probe revealed that Rakesh’s father, Manickam, had taken a contract for fishing rights in the Chettikulam tank near Malapatti. Since Sunday night, Rakesh and a few of his friends were camping near the tank to ensure that no one indulged in fishing there. In the early hours of Monday, the assailants came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at Rakesh and escaped.

Rakesh’s frinds rushed him to the Dindigul Government Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.

Dindigul Taluk Police have registered a case and a sniffer dog, which was deployed, went around the tank.

A senior officer suspected rivalry over the bidding for fishing rights may have led to the murder. “Only people who knew Manickam’s son was camping at the tank are likely to have committed the crime,” he said.