Man shot at with airgun, sustains pellet injuries

A 22-year-old man, who was allegedly shot at with an airgun by unidentified persons, sustained pellet injuries on his chest on Saturday midnight at a farm in Manoor near Palani in Dindigul district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Palani taluk police, the injured have been identified as K. Karthik of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district who was a guard in the private farm.

“The suspects, Maharajan of Kumbakonam and Praveen of Palani who must have been engaged in hare hunting in the farm, had accidentally shot Karthik using an air gun. They are being questioned,” said Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

Karthik who was admitted to Government Hospital at Palani was later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the pellet was removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Baskaran confirmed that he is in a stable condition. A case has been registered.