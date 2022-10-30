Madurai

Man shot at with airgun, sustains pellet injuries

A 22-year-old man, who was allegedly shot at with an airgun by unidentified persons, sustained pellet injuries on his chest on Saturday midnight at a farm in Manoor near Palani in Dindigul district.

According to the Palani taluk police, the injured have been identified as K. Karthik of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district who was a guard in the private farm.

“The suspects, Maharajan of Kumbakonam and Praveen of Palani who must have been engaged in hare hunting in the farm, had accidentally shot Karthik using an air gun. They are being questioned,” said Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

Karthik who was admitted to Government Hospital at Palani was later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the pellet was removed.

Mr. Baskaran confirmed that he is in a stable condition. A case has been registered.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Madurai
Tamil Nadu
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2022 11:23:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-shot-at-with-airgun-sustains-pellet-injuries-in-palani/article66074541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY