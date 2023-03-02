Man shot at over land dispute

March 02, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 60-year-old man opened fire at another man over a land dispute in Agasthiyarpuram area of Sirumalai Hills in Dindigul district on Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said D. Dhanapal (60) of Karaikudi had sold 4.5 acres of land on Sirumalai to a relative of O. Karuppiah (50), stating that it measured five acres.

“Upon finding that the land area fell short by 0.5 acres, Karuppaiah, on behalf of his relative, demanded Dhanapal to give either the money for the shortage of land or land. When they were discussing the issue, Dhanapal opened fire at Mr. Karuppiah from his licensed double-barrel breech loading (DBBL) gun at around 12.30 p.m.,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Karuppaiah sustained injuries in the abdominal region and was rushed to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. His condition was said to be stable, he added.

Another man, M. Rajakannu (48), who tried to save Mr. Karuppaiah, also sustained injuries in the melee. He underwent treatment at Sirumalai Primary Health Centre, the police said.

Dindigul Taluk police, who registered a case, arrested Dhanapal. Further investigation is on.