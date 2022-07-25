Man sets wife on fire near Madurai

A 34-year-old woman, Suganya, was set on fire by her husband, L. Palpandi, 45, at their house in Melur on Sunday.

Police said the woman who was critically injured had been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital here.

Initially, Palpandi told the police that his wife had set herself afire following a domestic quarrel. But he was arrested based on her dylng declaration in which she accused him of dousing her body with kerosene and setting her on fire. He locked her inside the house, she said.

Neighbours rescued her, police said.

Palpandi, a mason, was booked for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act, 1989.