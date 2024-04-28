Man sets on fire his female friend in Rajapalayam

April 28, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Two sisters suffered burn injuries when a man, who had befriended the younger sister, tried to set her on fire at her house at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Police said the 27-year-old woman suffered burns on her face and hand and her elder sister, who tried to rescue her, sustained minor burn injuries. The siblings were admitted to Government hospital.

The police said the younger sister was living with her parents due to difference of opinion with her husband. She was working in a textile showroom and developed friendship with a man from Madurai and chatted with him on social media. When the family members came to know of it, they had scolded her.

Since then, the woman avoided his calls. Irked over her sudden refusal to talk to him, the man came to her house and was talking to her in the room on the first floor. Suddenly, he pushed her down and doused her with a bottle of kerosene and set her on fire. As she raised an alarm, he fled the scene.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the flames that destroyed several goods in the room.

Rajapalayam South police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.