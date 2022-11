November 25, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Judge G. Saran of the Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Friday sentenced P. Velusamy, 42, to three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls in 2020. According to All Women’s Police Station in Palani, the court also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on him.