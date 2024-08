The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai sentenced a man to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for possession of ganja weighing 16 kg in Theni district in 2015.

First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced Jeyakumar to seven years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹70,000. Another accused in the case, Mokkairaj, died during pendency of the trial.